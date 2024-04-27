Here's how to watch Rutgers football's spring game

Rutgers football will conclude its spring practices today when it plays its annual Scarlet-White Game at SHI Stadium.

It'll be a chance for fans to see the quarterback competition between Gavin Wimsatt and Athan Kaliakmanis, get a look at some of the team's talented young wide receivers and a glimpse of the returning talent on defense.

Rutgers is coming off a 7-6 season (its first winning season since 2014), and a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Miami.

The Scarlet Knights are riding the most momentum they've had in quite a while.

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run on to the field before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

How can I watch the Rutgers football spring game?

The game will be streamed on BTN+ beginning at 3 p.m.

Fans can get a one-month free trial by creating an account and redeeming a code here.

The game will also be replayed Saturday at 8 p.m., as well as several other times in the coming days and weeks.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football spring game: Time, channel, how to watch