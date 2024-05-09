Here's How to Watch the PGA Championship for Free

getty



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



[table-of-contents] stripped

THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP kicks off on May 16th, and this year's major, which will take place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, promises to be one of the best. We've got a breakdown of how you can tune in to this year's tournament, followed by a list of streaming service deals that will allow you to essentially watch for free. Keep scrolling to learn more.



How to Watch the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship runs for four consecutive days (May 16-19) and will be broadcast on CBS and ESPN. NBC and the Golf Channel will be picking up coverage of the event as well. Streaming services like Paramount Plus, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV will have the tournament, as they all include either CBS, ESPN, or both. What's cool is most of these streaming services are running spring deals, and many come with free trials for an entire week.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

If you're traveling or out running errands at any point during the tournament, you can tune into SirusXM for radio coverage. There's a great deal running on the broadcast radio network, where you can get a three month membership for just one dollar.



Shop Now



Is Tiger Woods Playing in the PGA Championship?

It's hard to say Tiger is guaranteed to play due to the injuries he's been battling over the past few years. However, the 15-time major champ has confirmed he's going to take a crack at the 2024 PGA Championship. Tiger was recently spotted practicing at Valhalla course and has told several outlets be plans to participate. Woods has won the PGA Championship four times in his career (the last time he won was in 2007). The 48-year-old is not expected to take the trophy this year but will no doubt be one of the biggest names to watch.

Who's Favored to Win the PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship comes in the wake of The Masters, won this year by Scottie Scheffler. The world's number one ranked golfer is expected to win the PGA Championship as well, with odds very much in his favor after a masterclass performance at Augusta (some sports books have Scheffler at +350 to win). After Scheffler, there's Rory McIlroy (currently around +1200) and Jon Rahm (currently around +1400). Last year's winner Brooks Koepka is showing odds at +2000.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now

Discover the Best Golf Gear Our Editors Love

Best Golf Clubs for Beginners | Best Golf Watches | Best Golf Gifts | Best Golf Shoes | Best Golf Bags | Best Golf Watches | Best Golf Gadgets | Best Golf Shorts | Best Golf Shoes

You Might Also Like