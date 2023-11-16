Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. ULM

Nov. 16—The Matchup: No. 13 Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2 SEC) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (2-8, 0-7 Sun Belt)

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)

TV: SEC Network; 11 a.m.

Series: Ole Miss leads 4-0; Ole Miss won 70-21 in Oxford in 2018.

Coaches — ULM: Terry Bowden, 10-24 at ULM (3rd year) and 185-138-2 overall (28th season). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 31-15 at OM (4th year) and 92-49 overall (12th year).

Notes: Ole Miss sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins has 653 yards after contact. He has 868 rushing yards overall ... Judkins, a sophomore, is already fifth in program history in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns ... Ole Miss is 20-5 at home under head coach Lane Kiffin ... Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is 12th nationally in passing efficiency ... ULM has one bowl appearance in program history, the 2012 Independence Bowl. The Rebels have played in 40 ... The Warhawks are coached by former Auburn head coach Terry Bowden.

Prediction: Ole Miss 48, ULM 7

