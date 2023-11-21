Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 21—The Matchup: No. 13 Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC)

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (60,311), Starkville

TV: ESPN; 6:30 p.m.

Series: Ole Miss leads 64-49-6; MSU won 24-22 in Oxford in 2022.

Coaches — MSU: Greg Knox, 2-0 at MSU (interim) and 3-1 overall. Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 32-15 at OM (4th year) and 93-49 overall (12th year).

Notes: This is the 32nd meeting between the teams on Thanksgiving ... With one more victory, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would become the second coach in program history with multiple 10-win seasons ... Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins is 67 yards shy of his second-straight 1,000-yard campaign. He led the SEC in rushing last season as a freshman ... MSU linebacker Nathaniel Watson leads the SEC with 10 sacks ... Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers is the SEC's all-time leader in completions, ranks third in passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes.

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 20

michael.katz@djournal.com