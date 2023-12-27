Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. Penn State

Dec. 27—The Matchup: No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) vs. No. 10 (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten)

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000)

TV: ESPN; 11 a.m.

Series: First meeting

Coaches — PSU: James Franklin, 88-38 at PSU (10th year) and 112-53 overall (10 season). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 33-15 at OM (4th year) and 94-49 overall (12th year).

Notes: Ole Miss is looking for its first 11-win season in program history. Head coach Lane Kiffin has led the Rebels to their first two 10-win regular seasons (2021, 2023) ... The Rebels have three receivers with at least 700 yards (one of three teams) ... Nearly 76% of sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins's 1,052 rushing yards have come after contact ... Ole Miss is 1-1 all-time in the Peach Bowl ... This will be just the eighth game Ole Miss has played against a Big Ten team ... Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart needs 11 rushing yards to reach 1,000 in his Rebels career.

Prediction: Ole Miss 31, PSU 28

