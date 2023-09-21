Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama

Sep. 21—The Matchup: No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) at No. 13 Alabama (2-1)

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)

TV: CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Series: Alabama leads 57-10-2; Alabama won 30-24 in 2022

Coaches — Alabama: Nick Saban, 196-28 at Alabama (17th year) and 287-70-1 overall (28 years). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 26-13 at OM (4th year) and 87-47 overall (12th year).

Notes: Ole Miss runs a play an average of once every 22 seconds, which is fifth nationally ... Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins' 20 career rushing touchdowns already ranks eighth in Ole Miss history ... The Rebels are 69-170-2 against ranked teams ... Ole Miss has won once in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a 43-37 victory in 2015 ... Under Nick Saban, Alabama has averaged 457.2 yards of offense per game against Ole Miss ... Saban is 28-3 against his former assistants; Kiffin was Alabama's offensive coordinator for three years ... Alabama has lost nine home games in 16-plus seasons under Saban.

Prediction: Alabama 27, Ole Miss 24

michael.katz@djournal.com