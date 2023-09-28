Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. LSU

Sep. 28—The Matchup: No. 20 Ole Miss (3-1) vs. No. 13 LSU (3-1)

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64.038)

TV: ESPN; 5 p.m.

Series: LSU leads 65-41-4; LSU won 45-20 in 2022

Coaches — LSU: Brian Kelly, 13-5 at LSU (2nd year) and 297-102-2 overall (33rd year). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 26-14 at OM (4th year) and 87-48 overall (12th year).

Notes: Ole Miss runs a play every 22.4 seconds, fifth nationally ... LSU is Ole Miss' second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State ... LSU is 7-3 all-time against the Rebels when both teams are ranked ... Ole Miss is sixth nationally in tackles for loss and sacks ... Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels are first and second, respectively, among SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards.

Prediction: LSU 31, Ole Miss 27

