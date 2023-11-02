Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 2—The Matchup: No. 11 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2)

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64.038)

TV: ESPN; 11 a.m.

Series: Texas A&M leads 9-5; Ole Miss won 31-28 in 2022.

Coaches — Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher, 44-24 at Texas A&M (6th year) and 127-47 overall (14th year). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 30-14 at OM (4th year) and 91-48 overall (12th year).

Notes: Ole Miss is 19-5 at home under Lane Kiffin and has won 19 of its last 21 overall at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium ... Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins have 16 combined rushing touchdowns this season ... Texas A&M and Ole Miss have the No. 3 and No. 5 scoring defenses in the SEC, respectively ... Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is tied for ninth nationally with seven sacks ... Texas A&M leads the nation with 33 sacks.

Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 24

michael.katz@djournal.com