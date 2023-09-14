Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

Sep. 14—The Matchup: No. 17 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64.038)

TV: SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Series: Ole Miss leads 3-2; Ole Miss won 42-0 in 2022

Coaches — GT: Brent Key, 4-5 at GT (1st full year) and overall. Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 25-13 at OM (4th year) and 86-47 overall (12th year).

Notes: The Rebels average scoring drive this season is just 49.5 seconds in duration ... Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is third nationally in passing efficiency at 206.6 ... After ranking third nationally in rushing yards per game last season, the Rebels currently rank 100th through two games ... Ole Miss' defense is currently surrendering 13.5 points per game ... Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King previously played at Texas A&M. He ranks 15th nationally in passing efficiency (183.2).

Prediction: Ole Miss 37, Georgia Tech 7

michael.katz@djournal.com