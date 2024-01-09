Here's how to watch and listen as Rhode Island basketball visits Davidson on Tuesday

Rhode Island Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10)

Grant Huffman and the Davidson Wildcats host Zek Montgomery and the Rhode Island Rams in A-10 action on Tuesday. The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Davidson scores 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game. The Rams are 1-0 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is fourth in the A-10 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 2.7.

Davidson scores 71.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 72.4 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Davidson allows. The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

Jaden House is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

The top performers for Davidson and Rhode Island

Huffman is averaging 11.6 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games for Davidson. Cam Estevez is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 7.7 points. Jaden House is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

The last 10 games

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play Davidson?

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams at Davidson Wildcats

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and streamed on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the Rhode Island vs. Davidson game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen to Rhode Island basketball at Davidson