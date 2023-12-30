Here's how to watch and listen as Rhode Island basketball hosts Northeastern on Saturday

Northeastern Huskies (5-7) at Rhode Island Rams (5-7)

Northeastern, which got 21 points from Chris Doherty in its79-74 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Dec. 19, visits the University of Rhode Island Rams. The Rams have gone 5-2 at home. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points. The Huskies are 2-5 on the road. Northeastern is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record. Rhode Island scores 72.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 73.9 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Rhode Island allows.

Zek Montgomery has averaged 13.2 points per game for URI this season.

Who are the top performers for Northeastern and Rhode Island?

Zek Montgomery is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 13.2 points. Jaden House is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

Doherty is scoring 12.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Huskies. Luka Sakota is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

The 3-7 Rams are averaging 69.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game. The 4-6 Huskies are averaging 73.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

When and where does Northeastern play Rhode Island?

South Kingstown, Saturday, 1 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Northeastern Huskies vs. Rhode Island Rams

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and heard on The Varsity Network at 1 p.m.

What is the betting line for the Northeastern vs. Rhode Island game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen to Northeastern at Rhode Island basketball