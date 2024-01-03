Here's how to watch and listen as Providence basketball hosts Seton Hall on Wednesday

No. 23 Providence, which was paced by Devin Carter's 24 points in the Friars' 85-75 overtime win against the Butler Bulldogs on Dec. 23, returns to action against the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday night at the AMP. The Friars have gone 10-0 in home games. Providence is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Pirates are 1-1 in Big East play. Seton Hall averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game. Providence's average of 8.3 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged. The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond, who is averaging 15.3 points over his last 10 games, directs his teammates during a game on Dec. 20 against UConn.

The top performers for the Friars and Pirates

Carter is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Providence. Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.2 points. Kadary Richmond is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Over the last 10 games, the Friars are 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game. Over their last 10, the Pirates are 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

When and where does Providence play Seton Hall?

In Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Seton Hall game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen: Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates