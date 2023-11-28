Here's how to watch and listen to Providence basketball play Wagner on Tuesday

Providence takes on the Wagner Seahawks after Josh Oduro scored 29 points in Providence's 78-64 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The Friars have gone 4-0 in home games. Providence has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points. The Seahawks have gone 0-3 away from home. Wagner averages 63.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Providence averages 74.7 points, 13.1 more per game than the 61.6 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Providence gives up.

Providence Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) goes for a lay up against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Who are the top performers for Providence and Wagner?

Devin Carter is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Friars. Jayden Pierre is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Providence.

Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.2 points for the Seahawks. Tyje Kelton is averaging 9.6 points for Wagner.

When and where does Providence play Wagner?

Tuesday, 7 p.m. in Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion

How to watch the Providence Friars vs. Wagner Seahawks?

The game will be televised on FS1 network.

How to listen to the Providence vs. Wagner game?

The game will be aired on WPRO.

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Wagner game?

Odds will be posted here on the day of the game.

