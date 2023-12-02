Here's how to watch and listen to Providence basketball play Rhode island on Saturday

Rhode Island Rams (5-2) at Providence Friars (6-1)

Providence, which got 21 points from Ticket Gaines in an 86-52 victory over the Wagner Seahawks on Tuesday, hosts the Rhode Island Rams. The Friars have gone 5-0 at home. Providence is second in the Big East in team defense, giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

Providence guard Devin Carter (22) dunks the ball against Wagner during their game on Tuesday.

The Rams, who are coming off a comeback win vs. Yale, play their first true road game after going 5-2 to start the season. Rhode Island averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Providence averages 76.3 points, 7.2 more per game than the 69.1 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 14.0 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

Who are the top performers for Providence and Rhode Island?

◘Devin Carter averages 1.7 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.7 points for Providence.

◘Zek Montgomery is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for Rhode Island.

URI's Zek Montgomery looks for a against Jonah Phang of Johnson and Wales during their game last month.

When and where does Providence play URI?

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. in Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

How to watch the Providence Friars vs. Rhode Island Rams?

The game will be televised on both FS1 and The Varsity Network.

How to listen to the Providence vs. Rhode Island game?

The game will be aired on WPRO-AM (630) and WPRO-FM (99.7).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Rhode Island game?

Odds will be posted here on the day of the game.

