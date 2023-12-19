Here's how to watch and listen as Providence basketball hosts Marquette on Tuesday

No. 7 Marquette, which got 21 points from Oso Ighodaro in its 84-79 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies, faces host Providence on Tuesday. The Friars have gone 8-0 at home. Providence averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle. The Golden Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Marquette is 8-2 against opponents over .500. Providence's average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Marquette allows. Marquette scores 16.7 more points per game (80.2) than Providence gives up to opponents (63.5).

Who are the top performers for Providence and Marquette?

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 2.1 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence. Kam Jones is averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Marquette. The 9-2 Friars are averaging 74.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game. The Golden Eagles, also 9-2, are averaging 79.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

More: What if there was a Rhode Island native dream team in college hoops? Funny you should ask

When and where does Providence play Marquette?

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. in Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

More: Style points aside, Providence basketball ends non-league play with a win on Saturday

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Marquette game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen: Providence Friars vs. Marquette Golden Eagles