Here's how to watch and listen as Providence basketball hosts Butler on Saturday

Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East)

Providence guard Devin Carter (22) shoots against Marquette during Tuesday's game at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Providence, which got 22 points from Devin Carter in its last game, a 72-57 victory over Marquette, hosts the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday. The Friars have gone 9-0 at home. Providence averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents. The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. Butler is fifth in the Big East with 16.0 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.4.

Providence makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Butler averages 20.8 more points per game (83.8) than Providence gives up (63.0).

Who are the top performers for Providence and Butler?

Carter is averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Pierre Brooks is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

When and where does Providence play Butler?

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, noon, at the Amica Mutual Pavilion

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Butler Bulldogs

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Butler game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen: Providence Friars vs. Butler Bulldogs