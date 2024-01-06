Here's how to watch and listen as Providence basketball plays at Creighton on Saturday

Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East)

No. 23 Providence, which lost to Seton Hall, 61-57, on Wednesday despite 23 points from Josh Oduro, visits the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday. The Bluejays are 6-1 in home games. Creighton leads the Big East with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.1.

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, left, who averages averaging 7.9 rebounds a game, drives to the basket during a nonleague game against Iowa in November.

The Friars are 2-1 against Big East opponents. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 8.6. Creighton averages 10.9 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Providence gives up. Providence scores 7.3 more points per game (73.9) than Creighton allows (66.6). The Bluejays and Friars match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

Top performers for Creighton and Providence

Scheierman is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Friars guard Devin Carter (22) defends against Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond during Wednesday's game.

Devin Carter is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Friars. Oduro is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Last 10 games

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

When and where does Providence play Creighton?

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Butler Bulldogs

The game will be televised on FS1 and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Creighton game?

