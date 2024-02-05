Here's how to watch or listen to Kansas State basketball's Sunflower Showdown vs. Kansas

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball will try to end a four-game losing streak against No. 9-ranked Kansas in the first 2024 chapter of the Sunflower Showdown when the two in-state rivals meet on Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State's comeback effort fell short Saturday in a 75-72 loss at Oklahoma State that dropped its record to 14-8 overall and below .500 for the first time in the Big 12 at 4-5. Kansas (18-4, 6-3) just moved into a first-place tie with Houston after beating the Cougars at home, 78-65.

While the Wildcats have fallen on hard times of late and KU has won three of four, the Jayhawks are just 1-3 on the road in league play. Only two games separate the top 12 teams in the Big 12 standings.

Kansas State players join coach Jermone Tang on a courtside table after the Wildcats beat Kansas in overtime, 83-82, last year at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

Last year, K-State beat the Jayhawks at Bramlage, 83-82, in overtime, while KU returned the favor 90-78, in Lawrence two weeks later.

Guard Kevin McCullar averages a league best 19.7 points, and center Hunter Dickinson adds 18.8 points and leads the Big 12 in rebounding with 11.1 per game. Cam Carter averages 15.8 points, Tylor Perry 14.6 and Arthur Kaluma 14.4 for K-State.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Kansas, including start time, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. Kansas on?

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Kansas start time

When: 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

Kansas State vs. Kansas betting odds

Spread: Kansas by 5.5

Over/under: 143.5 points

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Kansas?

Jon Sciambi (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) will have the call.

