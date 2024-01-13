Here's how to watch or listen to Kansas State basketball's Big 12 road game at Texas Tech

Kansas State basketball will complete its two-game road swing Saturday with a trip to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech in a battle of Big 12 unbeatens at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Wildcats (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) are coming off an 81-67 victory Tuesday at West Virginia after opening conference play by blowing out Central Florida, 77-52 at home. Tech (13-2, 2-0) upset Texas on the road in its league opener and then took down Oklahoma State at home Tuesday, 90-73.

Grant McCasland is in his first year as Texas Tech head coach, moving over from North Texas. He and K-State coach Jerome Tang were assistants together at Baylor for several years.

The Red Raiders are led in scoring by sophomore guard Pop Isaacs with 16.7 points per game and West Virginia transfer Joe Toussaint with 14.3. Cam Carter averages 16.7 points, Arthur Kaluma 15.2 and 8.0 rebounds, and Tylor Perry — who played for McCasland at North Texas last year — with 15.1 points and 5.3 assists.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball at Texas Tech

When: 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+ App (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Texas Tech?

Pete Sousa (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will have the call.

