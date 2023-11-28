Here's how to watch Kansas State's home basketball game against Oral Roberts

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team continues its four-game homestand on 7 p.m. Tuesday when Oral Roberts visits Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (4-2) are coming off a dominating 100-56 blowout of Central Arkansas last Wednesday and play host to North Alabama on Saturday and then Villanova on Dec. 5 in the Big 12/Big East battle series.

ORU is off to a 2-3 start under first-year coach Russell Springmann, who was promoted when Paul Mills left for Wichita State during the offseason. Springmann also was an assistant under Rick Barnes at Texas from 2001-15.

The Golden Eagles, who were picked second in the Summit League preseason poll, are led in scoring by senior Isaac McBride, who is averaging 21.6 points per game, and DeShang Weaver with 14.6 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds. All three of their losses have come on the road against Texas-Arlington, Missouri State and Texas A&M.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Oral Roberts

When: 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+ App (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. ORU?

Ben Boyle (play-by-play), Stan Weber (analyst) and Sophie Smith (sideline) will have the call.

