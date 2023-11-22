Here's how to watch Kansas State's home basketball game against Central Arkansas

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball returns home to Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday to take on Central Arkansas.

The Wildcats (3-2) split their two games at the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in Nassau, Bahamas over the weekend, beating Providence in overtime Friday, 73-70, and then falling to Miami in the finals, 81-73. Central Arkansas (1-4) is coming off a 70-68 loss at Southeast Missouri State on Monday night.

Tylor Perry averages 19.2 points, Cam Carter 18 and Arthur Kaluma 13.5 to lead K-State, with Kaluma the top rebounder at 8.8 per game. For Central Arkansas, Elias Cato leads the way with 14.8 points, while Javion Guy-King adds 13 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Central Arkansas

When: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+ App (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Central Arkansas?

Ben Boyle (play-by-play), Stan Weber (analyst) and Hannah Whetstone (sideline reporter) will have the call.

Related: Why Kansas State basketball and Tylor Perry are built for overtime

Related: Kansas State basketball takes control in overtime to edge Providence, 73-70

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State basketball's game vs. Central Arkansas