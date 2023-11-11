Here's how to watch Kansas State football's Big 12 home game vs. Baylor

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football's hopes of returning to the big 12 championship game took a major hit with last week's 33-30 overtime loss at Texas, but the Wildcats look to rebound as heavy favorites Saturday afternoon against Baylor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big 12) has not lost back-to-back games since the end of the 2021 regular season, but has not beaten Baylor (3-6, 2-4) in Manhattan since 2017. And the Bears are 2-0 on the road this year.

K-State, which ranks in the top 18 nationally in both scoring offense and defense, is favored by 21 points over a Baylor team that is next-to-last in the Big 12 in both categories.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State football vs. Baylor

When: 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

More: Watch Kansas State basketball vs. Baylor live on ESPN+ (subscribe here)

Livestream: ESPN App

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Baylor?

Noah Reed (play-by-play), Barrett Brooks (analyst) and Tori Petry (sideline) will have the call.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas state football's Big 12 home game vs. Baylor