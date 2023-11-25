Here's how to watch Kansas State football vs. Iowa State on senior night in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — No. 20-ranked Kansas State football will take on Iowa State on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

A victory would give K-State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) a perfect 7-0 home record for the first time since 2012 and chance at a second straight 10-win season. The Wildcats are coming off a 31-27 come-from-behind victory at Kansas.

Iowa State (6-5, 5-3) lost at home to Texas last week and has dropped two of its last three games.

Last year in Ames, K-State ended a two-game losing streak to the Cyclones with a 10-9 victory. The Wildcats have averaged 45 points at home, but they are facing an Iowa State team that leads the Big 12 in total defense, allowing just 336 yards per game.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State football vs. Iowa State

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan

TV: FOX

Livestream: Fox Sports App

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Iowa State?

Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst) and Josh Sims (sideline) will have the call.

