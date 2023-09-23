Here's how to watch Kansas State football play a rare Big 12 opener at home against UCF

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football welcomes newcomer Central Florida to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday night for the Knights' first-ever Big 12 game.

For the second straight year, the Wildcats (2-1) open Big 12 play coming off a nonconference loss after falling 30-27 to Missouri last week on a last-second field goal. A year ago, they shook off a loss to Tulane by going on the road and winning their league opener at Oklahoma.

K-State typically opens its conference schedule on the road. This will be the Wildcats' first Big 12 opener at home since 2017 and just their sixth in the league's 28-year history.

UCF (3-0) made it through nonconference play undefeated with victories over Kent State (56-6), Boise State on the road (18-16) and Villanova (48-14) last week. Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was injured at Boise State and will miss his second game, and sophomore Timmy McClain will start in his place.

UCF leads the nation in total offense with 617.7 yards per game and ranks second in rushing with a 318.3-yard average. K-State's defense ranks third against the run (50.0).

K-State opened as a 6.5-point betting favorite but following the loss of linebacker Daniel Green for the season and uncertainty over quarterback Will Howard's injury status the line has dropped as low as 3.5, with most at 4.5.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football vs. UCF

When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: Fox Sports 1

Livestream: Fox Sports

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. UCF?

Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analyst) will have the call.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State football's Big 12 opener at home against UCF