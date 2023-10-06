Here's how to watch Kansas State football under the Friday night lights at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas State (3-1) will look to go 2-0 in the Big 12 with a rare weeknight game on Friday against Oklahoma State (2-2, 0-1) at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Wildcats followed their lone loss, at Missouri, with a 44-31 victory over Central Florida on Sept. 23 in their conference opener at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Oklahoma State has dropped two straight, including a 34-27 decision at Iowa State to open league play.

It will be the first weekday conference game for K-State since facing Baylor on a Thursday night in 2015. The Wildcats ended a three-game losing streak to Oklahoma State with a 48-0 shutout last year in Manhattan, but have not won in Stillwater since 2017, and are 0-2 at Boone Pickens Stadium under fifth-year coach Chris Klieman.

K-State opened as a 10-point, though that number went as high as 11.5 points during the week.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football at Oklahoma State

When: 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State at Oklahoma State?

Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) will have the call.

