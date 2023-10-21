Here's how to watch Kansas State football on Saturday night against TCU

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football is finally back at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the first time in nearly a month Saturday night when it takes on TCU.

The Wildcats, 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12, last played at home on Sept. 23 against Central Florida before a bye week and two straight road games. TCU comes in at 4-3 with a 2-2 conference record.

K-State is coming off a 38-21 victory at Texas Tech in which true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson starred with five rushing touchdowns. Expect both senior Will Howard and Johnson to see action against TCU.

The Horned Frogs ended a two-game losing streak last week with a 44-11 blowout of Brigham Young. They will go with redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Hoover for the second straight week.

Kansas State is favored by 6.5 points.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football vs. TCU

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN App

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. TCU?

Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline) will have the call.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State football's Big 12 game against TCU