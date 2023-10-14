Here's how to watch Kansas State football on Saturday night at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kansas State football will try to get back on track with its first road victory of the season Saturday with a night game against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Wildcats are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 after losing at Oklahoma State, 29-21, last week. They are 0-2 on the road this year, but have won their last seven meetings against Tech, including three in a row in Lubbock.

Texas Tech (3-3, 2-1) has won three of its last four games, including back-to-back conference blowouts of Houston (49-28) and Baylor (39-14) the past two weeks. The Red Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against K-State.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas

TV: Fox Sports 1

Livestream: Fox Sports

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Texas Tech?

Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst) will have the call.

