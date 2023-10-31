Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's exhibition vs. Emporia State

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball will play its lone public exhibition game ahead of the 2023-24 season opener when Emporia State visits Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats will use the game against the Hornets as a tune-up for their regular season debut at 9 p.m. Monday against Southern California in Las Vegas.

This will be the first and only opportunity for K-State fans to see the team before the opener. The Wildcats' first regular-season home game is Nov. 10 against Bellarmine.

Here is what you need to know to follow the Wildcats against Emporia State:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Emporia State

When: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

More: Watch Kansas State basketball vs. Emporia State live on ESPN+ (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

More: Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang suspends Nae'Qwan Tomlin indefinitely

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State basketball exhibitioin vs. Emporia State