Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's game against North Alabama on Saturday

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team will look to remain undefeated at home on Saturday with an afternoon game against North Alabama at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (5-2) survived an overtime scare from Oral Roberts on Tuesday before scoring the game's last 12 points for an 88-78 victory. They face a North Alabama team (4-3) that snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night with an 86-71 come-from-behind victory over Tennessee Tech.

Senior guard KJ Johnson leads the Lions in scoring at 14.6 points per game, followed by sophomore Jacari Lane with 12.3 points and 3.3 assists. Forward Damian Forest adds 10 points and a team-best 8.7 rebounds.

North Alabama has four starters back from a team that went 18-15 last year.

For K-State, Tylor Perry averages 17.4 points and 5.3 assists, Cam Carter 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, and Arthur Kaluma 15.7 points with 8.5 rebounds.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) scores on a layup Tuesday night during the Wildcats' 88-78 overtime victory against Oral Roberts at Bramlage Coliseum.

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. North Alabama

When: 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+ App (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. ORU?

Ben Boyle (play-by-play), Stan Weber (analyst) and Hannah Whetstone (sideline) will have the call.

Related: Kansas State basketball vs. ORU recap: Wildcats pulls away in overtime for 88-78 win

Related: Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang looking for progress during four-game homestand

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State basketball against North Alabama on Saturday