Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's Big 12 game at Brigham Young

PROVO, Utah — Kansas State snapped a four-game losing streak Monday night against rival Kansas and now must go on the road to take on No. 19-ranked Brigham Young on Saturday night at the Marriott Center.

The Wildcats (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) have dropped their last four road games but are looking to build off a 75-70 overtime victory against No. 4 Kansas. BYU (16-6, 4-5) is coming off an 82-66 loss at Oklahoma on Tuesday but won its two previous outings at home against Texas and at West Virginia.

The Cougars, who average 83.6 points per game, have six double-figure scorers, led by Jaxson Robinson at 13.0 points and backup Trevin Knell with 11.2. Noah Waterman, a 6-foot-11 senior, leads the team in rebounding averaging 6.0 per game.

For K-State, Cam Carter averages 16 points, Tylor Perry 15.1 and Arthur Kaluma 14.4 with 7.1 rebounds.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. BYU, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. BYU on?

TV channel: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN app, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. BYU start time

When: 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Kansas State vs. BYU betting odds

Spread: BYU by 11

Over/under: 146.5

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. BYU?

Pete Sousa (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) will have the call.

