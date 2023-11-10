Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's home opener vs. Bellarmine

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball did not fare well in its regular-season opener Monday in Las Vegas against Southern California, but coach Jerome Tang said the Wildcats will use the 82-69 loss as a learning experience moving forward.

The Wildcats' first opportunity to apply those lessons comes Friday night in their home opener against Bellarmine at Bramlage Coliseum. Bellarmine also started its season with a loss, falling on the road to Washington, 91-57.

K-State struggled on offense against USC, shooting just 31%, but Tang was more concerned about the defensive effort after the Trojans scored 50 points in the paint.

The Bellarmine game will be one of two straight at home for the Wildcats, who play host to South Dakota State on Monday before heading to the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in the Bahamas.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the Bellarmine game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Bellarmine

When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

More: Watch Kansas State basketball vs. Bellarmine live on ESPN+ (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Bellarmine?

Ben Boyle (play-by-play), Stan Weber (analyst) will have the call.

