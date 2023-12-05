Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's Big 12/Big East matchup with Villanova

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball wraps up its four-game homestand Tuesday night with a marquee matchup against Villanova at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (6-2) are unbeaten in five home games this season, but had to work overtime in the last two, beating Oral Roberts (88-78) last Tuesday and North Alabama (75-74) on Saturday.

Villanova (6-3) has lost its last two games to Saint Joseph's (78-65) and Drexel (57-55), but before that they swept past Texas Tech, North Carolina and Memphis to win the Battle 4 Atlantic Tournament.

Senior forward Eric Dixon leads Villanova in scoring at 14.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds, while guard Justin Moore adds 14.4 points. For K-State, guard Tylor Perry averages 17.3 points and 5.4 assists, guard Cam Carter 16.5 points, and forward Arthur Kaluma 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Villanova

When: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+ (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Villanova?

Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will have the call.

Related: Kansas State basketball finishes overtime with a flurry to edge Oral Roberts, 88-78

Related: Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang looking for progress during four-game homestand

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State basketball's home game against Villanova