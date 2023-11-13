Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's home game against South Dakota State

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball is back in Bramlage Coliseum for a second straight home game at 7 p.m. Monday to take on South Dakota State.

The Wildcats, 1-1, won their home opener Friday, 83-75, over Bellarmine. South Dakota State, also 1-1, is coming off an 83-55 blowout of Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday after falling to Akron, 81-75, Monday.

K-State got 18 points from Tylor Perry and 17 from Cam Carter in the Bellarmine game, while freshman guard Dai Dai Ames came off the bench to contribute 12 points and six assists. Perry leads the Wildcats in scoring at 20 points per game, followed by Carter at 16. South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo, a junior from Lawrence, has scored 28 points in each of the Jackrabbits' firs two games.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the South Dakota State game game:

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) drives against Bellarmine on Friday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. South Dakota State

When: 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

More: Watch Kansas State basketball vs. South Dakota State live on ESPN+ (subscribe here)

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. South Dakota State?

Ben Boyle (play-by-play), Stan Weber (analyst) will have the call.

