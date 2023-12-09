Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's first true road game at LSU

Kansas State basketball plays its first true road game of the season Saturday afternoon with a visit to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Wildcats are 7-2 after winning all four games in their recent homestand, the last three in overtime. Tylor Perry's 3-pointer with less than four seconds left in the extra period proved to be the game winner Tuesday in a thrilling 72-71 victory over Villanova.

It will be the Wildcats' first game since forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the team Wednesday.

LSU (5-3) has been off since beating Southeastern Louisiana at home, 73-66, on Dec. 1. The Tigers are led by second-year coach Mike McMahon, who previously had success at Murray State.

Seven-footer Will Baker, a transfer from Nevada, leads LSU in scoring at 14.9 points per game, with guard Jordan Wright adding 12.5 points. For K-State, Arthur Kaluma leads a balanced attack with 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, while Perry and Carter are close behind at 16.4 points.

The only previous meeting between K-State and LSU was last year, when the Wildcats won, 61-59, in the finals of the Cayman Islands Classic. The teams will play again next season in Manhattan.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. LSU

When: 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Peter Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

TV: SEC Network

Livestream: ESPN+ (SEC Network)

More: Watch Kansas State at LSU live on Fubo (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State at LSU?

Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Jon Sunvold (analyst) will have the call.

