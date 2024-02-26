Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's critical Big 12 home game vs. West Virginia

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball remains in self-described desperation mode, even after a resounding 84-74 victory over No. 21-ranked Brigham Young on Saturday.

At 16-11 with a 6-8 Big 12 record, the Wildcats still need victories just to climb onto the NCAA Tournament bubble, and they have an opportunity to get a step closer when they entertain last-place West Virginia (9-18, 4-10) at 6 p.m. Monday at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State coach Jerome Tang maintains that a 9-9 conference record should land the Wildcats an NCAA bid. But with road trips to Cincinnati and Kansas up next, followed by the regular-season finale at home against second-place Iowa State, they are likely to be underdogs in all three.

The Wildcats already have beaten West Virginia once, an 81-67 decision on Jan. 9 for their lone conference road victory. But the Mountaineers had three key transfers — leading scorer RaeQuan Battle, point guard Kerr Kriisa and backup post Akok Akok — become eligible just before that game and starting center Jesse Edwards out with an injury.

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) defends against BYU's Spencer Johnson (20) on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Battle leads the Mountaineers with 16.2 points per game, while Edwards adds 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. For K-State, Tylor Perry and Cam Carter both average 15.1 points, and Arthur Kaluma 15 points with 7.2 rebounds.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. West Virginia, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. West Virginia on?

TV channel: ESPN 2

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. West Virginia start time

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

Kansas State vs. West Virginia betting odds

Spread: Kansas State by 10

Over/under: 143.5 points

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. West Virginia?

Brian Custer (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will have the call.

