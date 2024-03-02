Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's critical Big 12 road game at Cincinnati

Kansas State's basketball team is making a late push to get back in contention for an NCAA Tournament bid, and stealing a road victory against Cincinnati on Saturday night at Fifth Third Arena could be crucial.

For the first time since late January, the Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins after beating Brigham Young, 84-74, and West Virginia in overtime, 94-90, at home last week. By pushing their record to 17-11 overall and 7-8 in the Big 12, they are back on the NCAA bubble, albeit with work to do to crack the 68-team field.

K-State isn't the only team playing for its postseason life. Cincinnati (16-12, 5-10) has lost three straight games and five of its last six, though falling by only 67-59 at league leader Houston on Tuesday might be a good sign for the Bearcats.

Related: How Kansas State basketball made NCAA history with yet another overtime victory

Cincinnati is one of the nation's top rebounding teams, ranking eight in in rebounding margin at plus-8.9, 10th in offensive rebounds at 14 per game and 12th in total rebounds with a 40.5 average. Sophomore wing Dan Skillings leads the Bearcats in scoring with 11.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds, while junior guard Day Day Thomas averages 10.2 points and forward Simas Lukosius 10.

Tylor Perry averages 15.6 points and 4.6 assists, Cam Carter 15.2 points and Arthur Kaluma 14.9 points with 7.1 rebounds for K-State.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Cincinnati, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

Related: Kansas State basketball desperate to carry momentum into West Virginia rematch

What channels are Kansas State vs. Cincinnati on?

TV channel: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Cincinnati start time

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati

Kansas State vs. Cincinnati betting odds

Spread: Cincinnati by 5.5

Over/under: 139.5 points

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Cincinnati?

Eric Rothman (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (analyst) will have the call.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch on TV, stream or listen to Kansas State basketball