Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's home game against former Big 12 foe Nebraska

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team is back on the court after finals week on Sunday for an afternoon game against former fellow Big 12 member Nebraska.

It is the final game in a three-game series between the two, with the Wildcats winning the previous two meetings, 67-58 two years ago in Lincoln and 71-56 last year in Kansas City.

Both teams are 8-2, with the Wildcats looking to extend a five-game winning streak that included an impressive 75-60 victory on Dec. 9 at LSU. Nebraska beat Michigan State 77-70 at home last Sunday after dropping its previous two to No. 15-ranked Creighton (89-60) and at Minnesota (76-65).

Guard Juwan Gary leads the Cornhuskers in scoring with 14.7 points per game, while Keisei Tominaga and Brice Williams add 14 each and 6-foot-10 forward Rienk Mast averages 12.4 points, 3.0 assists and 9.7 rebounds.

For K-State, Cam Carter averages 16.9 points, Arthur Kaluma 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds, and Tylor Perry 16.2 points and 5.5 assists.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (245) goes to the basket for a layup on Nov. 28 against Oral Roberts at Bramlage Coliseum.

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Nebraska

When: 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN+ / Big 12 Now (subscribe here)

Livestream: ESPN+ App

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Nebraska?

Ben Boyle (play-by-play), Stan Weber (analyst) and Sophie Smith (sideline) will have the call.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

