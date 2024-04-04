Here's How To Watch Caitlin Clark's Final Four Game If You Don't Have Cable

Matthew Holst - Getty Images



Caitlin Clark’s quest to win an NCAA championship continues.

The University of Iowa women’s basketball star and her team beat defending champs LSU and Angel Reese on Monday, moving them on to the Final Four round of March Madness.

On Friday, April 5, Caitlin and her team will be taking on Paige Bueckers and the No.3 seed University of Connecticut.

Understatement of the century: Caitlin has had a massive year. She’s now scored more points than anyone in college basketball—for men and women—and was just named the Naismith National Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

So, when does Caitlin Clark play next? Here’s when you can catch her in action.

When does Caitlin Clark play next?

Caitlin and the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on UConn on Friday, April 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT. The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The game will be aired on ESPN. If you have cable, you can simply turn on your TV at the right time. But if you’re a cord-cutter, you can stream the game on Hulu, ESPN+, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

NCAA March Madness Women's Schedule

If the Hawkeyes win their Final Four game, they'll move onto the NCAA women's national championship game, which will be hosted at the same venue in Cleveland and air on ABC.

If you want to plan ahead, the women’s final will be played on Sunday at 3 pm ET on ABC at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. That can be seen on cable TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the tournament.

Final Four: April 5

NCAA championship game: April 7

Has Caitlin Clark won a national championship?

Nope, Caitlin has not won a national championship. She got close last year, but her team lost to LSU with a final score of 102 to 85, per ESPN.

How much is Caitlin Clark paid?

Caitlin is currently worth $3.1 million, according to On3, and she makes money from a number of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. Caitlin currently has deals with Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, and many more.

Caitlin is headed to the WNBA draft next, where the base salary is $76,000, according to USA Today. However, she stands to make a ton from endorsement deals.

