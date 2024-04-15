Here's How You Can Watch Caitlin Clark Turn Pro



After a truly historic season of women’s college basketball, all eyes are now on the WNBA draft.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark, LSU baller Angel Reese, and so many of the season's biggest women's basketball stars will be in the spotlight as they prepare to turn pro. And, after this year's NCAA March Madness national championship became most-watched women's college basketball game ever, everyone is excited to see where these future legends will make their WNBA debut.

Here's everything to know about the WNBA draft, including when it is and how to watch it.

How can I watch the WNBA draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET, live from the Brooklyn Academy of Music. It will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. You can also get a Disney bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, for $24.99 a month.

Who gets the first pick in the WNBA draft?

The Indiana Fever have the first pick of the WNBA draft and will likely take Caitlin Clark, according to ESPN. This will put her on the same team as last year's No. 1 draft pick, Aliyah Boston.

"She's going to have great people around her," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder told reporters of the potential pick, per the outlet. "And if you put great people around her, that helps her succeed so much. If she's with the Fever, playing with somebody like Aliyah Boston, I think they could really have fun together."

The WNBA and the Indiana Fever have already begun prepping for Caitlin's arrival: The team will get 36 national broadcasts this season, per The Athletic, and resale ticket prices have already skyrocketed, according to Indiana news station WTHR.

After Caitlin, the Los Angeles Sparks have the second pick, and will likely take Stanford forward Cameron Brink. South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso is projected to be picked third for the Chicago Sky. Angel Reese, who will probably be selected eighth, will also likely go to the Windy City, per ESPN.

The draft consists of three rounds, with each round consisting of twelve picks.

What happened during March Madness?

After a pretty intense Final Four—which saw Iowa beat out UConn and Paige Bueckers in a close game—the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks beat Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes to win the National Championship title 87-75. Back in February, Caitlin declared for the WNBA draft, meaning it was the final game of her college career.

The hype around this year's March Madness helped propel the National Championship game to become the most-watched women's college basketball game ever, outrating the men's championship for the first time. The women's final grabbed 18.9 million viewers, while the men's nabbed 14.8 million.

