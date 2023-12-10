Here's how to watch Brown play at Providence basketball on Sunday

Kino Lilly Jr. scored 22 points in Brown's 67-64 victory over the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday. Now the Bears get to face the Providence Friars. The Friars are 6-0 in home games. Providence is fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 38.6 rebounds. The Bears have gone 1-4 away from home. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Kino Lilly Jr. had 22 points in Brown's win over URI on Wednesday.

Providence's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Brown gives up. Brown averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Providence allows.

Who are the top performers for Providence and Brown?

Devin Carter averages 2.1 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.8 points for Providence. Carter paces the Friars with 8.1 boards.

Providence guard Devin Carter (22) dunks the ball against the Rhode Island Rams in a game earlier this month.

Lilly is averaging 19.4 points for the Bears. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

When and where does Brown play Providence?

Sunday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence at noon.

How to watch the Brown Bears vs. Providence Friars?

The game will be televised on CBSSN and The Varsity Network.

How to listen to the Brown vs. Providence game?

The game will be aired on WPRO AM (630) and FM (99.7).

What is the betting line for the Brown vs. Providence game?

Odds will be posted here on the day of the game.

Associated Press

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen: Brown Beats vs. Providence Friars