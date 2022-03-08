Here's how to watch the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas – it’s March Madness.

The basketball-filled month officially begins with conference tournaments before Selection Sunday on March 13.

The Big Ten has been highly competitive this season, with eight teams finishing above .500 during the regular season. Illinois and Wisconsin tied for the regular season title, and the Illini will look to defend its 2021 Big Ten Tournament crown. It’s sure to be a thrilling slate of games as 14 teams vie for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament:

When is the 2022 Big Ten Tournament?

The 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament begins with the first round on Wednesday, March 9. Games will be played every day until the championship on Sunday, March 13.

Where is the 2022 Big Ten Tournament?

All games for the Big Ten Tournament will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The home of the Indiana Pacers, Gainbridge Fieldhouse has hosted the tournament 11 times in the past (most recently in 2020). Last year, the event was held at the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium in the same city.

Here are the 2022 Big Ten standings

Wisconsin, 15-5 Illinois, 15-5 Purdue, 15-5 Iowa, 12-8 Ohio State, 12-8 Rutgers, 12-8 Michigan State, 11-9 Michigan, 11-9 Indiana, 9-11 Maryland, 7-13 Northwestern 7-13 Penn State, 7-13 Minnesota, 4-16 Nebraska, 4-16

Here’s the 2022 Big 10 Basketball Tournament bracket

First Round (Wednesday, March 9)

Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Northwestern, 6 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Penn State, 25 minutes after Game 1

Second round (Thursday, March 10)

Game 3: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Michigan, 11:30 a.m. ET

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. winner of Game 1, 25 minutes after Game 3

Story continues

Game 5: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State vs. winner of Game 2, 25 minutes after Game 5

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 11)

Game 7: No. 1 Illinois vs. winner of Game 3, 11:30 a.m. ET

Game 8: No. 4 Rutgers vs. winner of Game 8, 25 minutes after Game 7

Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. winner of Game 5, 6:30 ET

Game 10: No. 3 Purdue vs. winner of Game 6, 25 minutes after Game 9

Semifinals (Saturday, March 12)

Game 11: winner of Game 7 vs. winner of Game 8, 1 p.m. ET

Game 12: winner of Game 9 vs. winner of Game 10, 25 minutes after Game 11

Championship (Sunday, March 13)

Game 13: winner of Game 11 vs. winner of Game 12, 3:30 p.m. ET

Coming ðŸ”œ The 2022 #B1GMBBall Tournament--here's the bracket! https://t.co/tcv0VyGvmN



What GIF best describes your excitement for Wednesday? ðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/mXN31pi8Fo — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 7, 2022

Here’s how to watch and stream the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Tournament

The first round, second round and quarterfinals will be shown on the Big Ten Network and in the Fox Sports App. Those games are also available to stream online through Fox Sports.

The semifinals and championship will be aired on CBS and Paramount+ (free trial).

Who are the best players in the Big Ten?

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin: The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard has put the Badgers on his back throughout the season. He’s averaging 20 points and 8.1 rebounds after scoring just 7.0 points per game as a reserve last season.

Jaden Ivey, Purdue: Another stellar sophomore guard, Ivey has been the engine for the Boilermakers’ top-ranked offense. He leads the team in scoring at 17.2 points per game, and he’s liable to dunk on anyone at any moment.

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois: This 7-foot junior just keeps getting better in his third season as a starter. The Jamaican-born Cockburn is averaging 21 points and 10.6 rebounds for an Illini squad that won this tournament last year.

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State: Liddell, a junior, has done it all for the Buckeyes. He leads the team in scoring, rebounds and blocks, and he’s second on the team in assists. The 6-foot-7 forward could be tough to stop in March.

Keegan Murray, Iowa: Murray has filled the void left by two-time reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza, who graduated from Iowa last year. The 6-foot-8 sophomore leads the conference in scoring (23.3 points) after starting just four games last season.