Here's how a USA TODAY Network reporter voted in Week 1 of the AP Top 25 football poll

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James is hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back David Daniel-Sisavanh during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

After the first full weekend of college football, we have a little more clarity on which teams belong near the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Well, kind of.

When I cast my preseason votes, I found myself far on the other side of the fence compared to some of my fellow pollsters.

I ranked Michigan State No. 6 and Oklahoma State No. 7 -- the highest ranking given to either team. I saw Clemson come in at No. 4, a team I ranked No. 15 at the start of the season.

So now, we try and find a happy medium. Here's how I voted in the AP Week 1 college football poll, which will be released at noon on Tuesday:

Last week's votes are in ().

Thompson's Associated Press Top 25 Ballot

1. Georgia (1)

2. Alabama (2)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Michigan (4)

5. Oklahoma (5)

6. Michigan State (6)

7. Oklahoma State (7)

8. Texas A&M (9)

9. Baylor (14)

10. Clemson (15)

11. Notre Dame (8)

12. Utah (10)

13. USC (NR)

14. Ole Miss (11)

15. NC State (17)

16. Pitt (22)

17. Miami (25)

18. Wisconsin (23)

19. Arkansas (NR)

20. Kentucky (24)

21. Oregon (12)

22. BYU (21)

23. Wake Forest (19)

24. Houston (NR)

25. Florida (NR)

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Take a look at an AP Top 25 football ballot