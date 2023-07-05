Here's UGA football's Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's sentence for driving double the speed limit

Georgia football wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint appeared in an Athens courtroom Wednesday morning and was asked by a judge if spending a short time in jail after being arrested for driving double the speed limit was impactful to him personally.

“It was,” he told Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court Judge Marcy Jolles about being incarcerated for about an hour.

The senior from Pompano Beach, Fla., entered a guilty plea to speeding for driving 90 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone on Atlanta Highway on the afternoon of May 23 in a 2020 Dodge Charger.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A reckless driving charge was dismissed as part of the deal with the state.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was given six months probation and a $1,013 fine. He is required to attend a state-certified defensive driving class and a traffic violators impact program. He’s already completed both.

More: Another Georgia football recruiting win: OL Daniel Calhoun picks UGA Bulldogs

More: 'The players know what the punishment is': UGA football's Kirby Smart on recent arrests

Police said that Rosemy-Jacksaint, fifth in catches during Georgia’s 2022 national championship season with 29 for 337 yards and two touchdowns, was weaving through traffic before he was arrested.

Advertisement

“That’s a pretty dangerous curve,” Jolles told Rosemy-Jacksaint.

She said he presented a danger not only to himself but others on the road.

“You could have hurt someone,” she said.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was represented by attorney Billy Healan who said Rosemy-Jacksaint would decline comment beyond a statement he provided to the Athens Banner-Herald after the hearing.

“I would like to apologize to the citizens of Athens-Clarke County for my behavior on May 23, 2023,” he said. “I realize that I put you in danger and that there is no excuse for driving as fast as I was. The choice to drive at that speed was mine alone, but I also realize as a member of the UGA football team, my choices can have a negative effect on my team. For that, I also apologize to the University of Georgia, my teammates, and the Bulldog Nation. I accept my punishment and will do better moving forward.”

Advertisement

Georgia players speeding and racing arrests and citations and a fatal crash have cast a pall on the program after back-to-back national titles.

Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed after LeCroy and defensive lineman Jalen Carter were racing at more than 100 miles per hour in the early morning of Jan. 15.

Inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for reckless driving and racing in a Jan. 10 incident (he plead guilty to reckless driving and the racing charge was dismissed). Wide receiver DeNylon Morrisette was arrested in Watkinsville in May for driving under the influence of drugs, driving too fast for conditions, driving after curfew, and following too closely.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was also cited for driving a Dodge 60 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone on May 15 in Coral Springs, Fla. and for going 71 in a 40 MPH zone on May 16 also in Coral Springs. That second incident came with a charge of driving an unsafe vehicle.

Advertisement

“No one is more embarrassed than Marcus Rosemy and his parents,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the SEC spring meetings on May 30. “Oh my gosh, they’re just crushed. But Marcus has to learn from this, so does DeNylon.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint’s mother was in the courtroom for the hearing Wednesday.

Healan told the judge that the May 23 incident “doesn’t illustrate who Marcus is.” He said that Rosemy-Jacksaint is on course to graduate with a degree in business communications. He said that he volunteers at camps and reads to kids at elementary schools and footed the bill for a football camp recently he held back home for 100 kids.

“He knows better than this,” Healan said.

Advertisement

Smart has not disclosed how Rosemy-Jacksaint or other players are being disciplined for their arrests.

"The education piece is the first thing, because everybody wants to know what the punishment is,” Smart said. “Well, the players know what the punishment is and that’s important for our guys to acknowledge that and understand it.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football WR Marcus-Rosemy Jacksaint apologizes for speeding