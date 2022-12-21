Here's what UCLA football fans need to know ahead of early signing day Wednesday

UCLA coach Chip Kelly looks on against Colorado on Sept. 24 in Boulder, Colo. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

UCLA hauled in the big one, after taking extraordinary measures to put him back in the pool.

The surprise flipping of Dante Moore after the prized quarterback had initially committed to Oregon has drastically upgraded the Bruins’ recruiting class. Think going from last-row economy with no recline to first class with made-to-order hot fudge sundaes.

“I mean, it radically changes it and I don’t know how you overstate that,” said Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, which ranked Moore as the No. 3 high school player in his class. “It puts UCLA on the map. I mean, this is a kid that, you go on social media right now, everyone knows who this kid is, and I think it sent kind of shock waves, so it’s just perception. All of a sudden, people think UCLA is relevant just because of this.”

A five-star prospect from Detroit King High, Moore has boosted the Bruins’ class to No. 22 in the nation, according to 247Sports. He’s the highest-rated prospect coach Chip Kelly has ever brought in — including his four seasons at Oregon that ended in major bowl games — and was one of 14 players committed to UCLA as of Tuesday, the eve of early signing day Wednesday.

Here are five questions facing the Bruins going into early signing day:

So, how good is this guy?

Moore might not just be the best high school quarterback in the nation but also the readiest for the college game.

A pro-style quarterback known as a pure passer, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Moore led his high school team to two state titles and starred in every major postseason event.

“In terms of his mental aptitude and football IQ,” Biggins said, “he’s right there with [former UCLA standout] Josh Rosen, who was able to come in and start as a true freshman, so I think he’s got a shot for sure.”

Assuming no other quarterbacks transfer, Moore will have to beat out an impressive array of candidates to take the first snap in UCLA’s 2023 season opener against Coastal Carolina. Collin Schlee, a transfer from Kent State, is rated as the fourth-best transfer quarterback in the 247Sports rankings. Ethan Garbers has looked promising in the handful of games he has played as Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s backup. Justyn Martin has impressed with his poise in practice and possesses a strong arm.

Who else is coming?

Contrary to the massive buzz surrounding Moore, this is not a one-man class.

The other most widely coveted players are expected to be Jeremiah McClure, a wide receiver from Chula Vista Mater Dei High, and Grant Gray, a wide receiver from Norco. Both players are four-star prospects.

The class is heavy on wide receivers, quarterbacks, safeties and linebackers, with two of each. The other quarterback is Luke Duncan, a three-star prospect from Orinda Miramonte.

Who might come later?

The Bruins remain in the running for Rodrick Pleasant, a four-star cornerback from Gardena Serra, and Leviticus Su’a, a four-star linebacker from Santa Ana Mater Dei, among others.

Pleasant is not expected to sign with his chosen team until February.

What holes remain?

UCLA’s offensive line needs some serious fortification.

Biggins said the team lost out on all six of the offensive linemen it brought on campus in May. Currently, Tavake Tuikolovatu, an offensive tackle from Fontana Summit, is the only offensive lineman committed to the Bruins.

As always, UCLA figures to be busy adding pieces through the transfer portal. The Bruins already have a commitment from Purdue guard Spencer Holstege, a former All-Big Ten honorable mention selection.

Their late-spring 0-fer might be a net gain if the Bruins can come up with some finds in the portal.

“All those guys are better than those high school guys that they missed on,” Biggins said. “We sit here and kind of bag on the philosophy of Transfer Portal U, but those portal kids are better and they’re obviously more ready to play than the high school guys, so maybe we should take a step back and say, ‘Maybe they’re onto something,’ especially if they have multiple years of eligibility.”

Who else is coming in the portal?

UCLA reeled in another big one Tuesday when Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao announced his commitment to the Bruins.

The other transfers as part of a class that seems to grow by the day include Anthony Adkins, a running back from Army; Oluwafemi Oladejo, a linebacker from California; and Jake Heimlicher, an edge rusher from Penn, in addition to Schlee and Holstege.

Biggins said the portal players are the safe bets compared with their high school counterparts.

“You’re essentially taking the guessing out of it because no matter how good a high school player is, you’re still guessing if he’s going to be to compete at the college level,” Biggins said. “Even Dante Moore — you’re hopeful he’s going to be a star, but you never know.

“But if you get a kid who’s already a starter at the college level for two years, there’s no guessing. You’ve actually already seen that he can play in college for multiple years, so take the guessing game out of it and it’s a sure thing because he’s already done it. Maybe that’s how you do this moving forward.”

