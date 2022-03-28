Just 18 Reactions About The Will Smith–Chris Rock Slap At The Oscars
As you've probably heard, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars after Chris called his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — who battles alopecia and hair loss — "G.I. Jane."
VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock
Obviously, people on Twitter reacted to the monumental moment with jokes, memes, and more. Here's what they said:
1.
I know Beyoncé sitting there like “see this why I don’t go nowhere” 😭
2.
Will Smith
3.
will smith is worthy of an oscar because i still don’t know if that outburst was real or scripted
4.
Some moments in pop culture help you clarify things about yourself. Tonight, I realized…I love mess. I really do.
5.
beyoncé in the audience
6.
They doing all this in front of Beyoncé mind you
7.
Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?
8.
what just happened with chris rock and will smith #Oscars2022
9.
Will Smith processing Chris Rock's joke about his wife
10.
Me during this Chris Rock and Will Smith moment #Oscars
11.
the people that were sitting next to will smith and laughed at the joke: #whatjusthappened
12.
The academy presenting the next category with Chris Rock and Will Smith backstage 😂 #Oscars #Oscars2022
13.
everyone around will smith after he sat back down
14.
Hol on…was Will Smith deadass cussing out Chris Rock?! #Oscars
15.
“tom, you’ll never guess what just happened. so chris rock-” #Oscars
16.
Zendaya and andrew texting the spider man group chat with live updates of the Will Smith slap #Oscars #Oscar2022
17.
Jada if Chris rock made a Will smith joke
18.
Literally me watching Chris Rock and Will Smith because wtf just happened #Oscars