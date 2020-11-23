Here's how Tristan Thompson could end a Celtics drought lasting 13 years

How Tristan Thompson could end a Celtics drought lasting 13 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rebounding is among the most important aspects of basketball at any level, and it's one the Boston Celtics needed to strengthen before the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season.

This is why the addition of free agent center Tristan Thompson, who recently agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics, is a huge upgrade for them.

Thompson is a very good rebounder, and his efforts in the paint were a key part of the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA Finals.

The 29-year-old center has averaged nine or more rebounds per game in four of the last five seasons. He's grabbed 10 or more rebounds per game in each of the last two seasons. If Thompson does it for a third consecutive year, he'll be the first Celtics player to accomplish the feat in over a decade.

Tristan Thompson has averaged 10 RPG in each of the last 2 seasons.



The Celtics haven't had a player average 10 RPG since Al Jefferson in 2006-07.



That Boston streak of 13 seasons without a player averaging 10 RPG is the longest active drought in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/vQpdhBpXfM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 22, 2020

Thompson isn't just a quality rebounder -- he's able to provide valuable depth scoring as well. He's scored 10-plus points per game in each of the last two seasons while shooting over 50 percent from the floor.

It's unknown whether Thompson will start at center or come off the bench as Daniel Theis' backup. Either way, the Celtics are better at center right now than they were entering free agency.