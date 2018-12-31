Here's Top Gear Magazine 'Driving a NASCAR'

Top Gear posted a video on Monday from the Top Gear Magazine archives, in which the magazine’s Jack Rix drives a car based on the 2011 season of what’s now called the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It takes him approximately a few seconds to realize the clutch pedal is tricky and the brakes are “rubbish.”



But the best part about it all is that at no time during this filming or the several years afterward did anyone at Top Gear realize that this is a stock—or “stock,” if you’re one of those folks—car from the NASCAR racing organization, not just “a NASCAR.” The references to it will give you a slight smile, but not quite a giggle.

It’s a fun video, nonetheless. Enjoy.

