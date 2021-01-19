Here's what Tom Brady told Drew Brees after Buccaneers beat Saints in playoffs

Here's what Tom Brady told Drew Brees after Buccaneers beat Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday's playoff game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round might have been the last head-to-head clash between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

The Saints lost to the Bucs 30-20, ending their season and quite possibly Brees' career. Brees reportedly is expected to retire, which would end one of the best NFL careers we've ever seen from a quarterback.

Brady and Brees have a ton of mutual respect for each other and their accomplishments, and after Sunday's game, they had a heartwarming embrace on the field before departing for the locker room.

NFL Films captured what they said. Check it out in the video below:

"Love you man." 🤝



Brees meets Brady at midfield before taking in the final moments of his 20th season. pic.twitter.com/LBTWwmhyni — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 18, 2021

Brees and the Saints beat the Buccaneers twice in the regular season, but defeating Brady's squad a third time proved a difficult task. Tampa Bay's defense forced four turnovers and held the potent New Orleans offense to just 296 total yards.

Brady and Brees again met on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome late Sunday evening to have a longer conversation. Brady even played catch with Brees' kids.

Brady and the Buccaneers will try to keep their playoff run going with a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.