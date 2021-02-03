Here's what Tom Brady thinks of all the Patriots fans rooting for him in Super Bowl 55

Here's what Tom Brady thinks of the Patriots fans rooting for him in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots fans were disappointed when Tom Brady left their team in NFL free agency last March to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that hasn't prevented many of them from rooting for the 43-year-old quarterback ahead of his Super Bowl LV matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Brady will soon play in his 10th Super Bowl -- extending his own record he set with the Patriots over a 20-year career in New England that included six championships.

The veteran quarterback was asked Wednesday about all the fan support he's receiving from New England during his first Super Bowl run with the Bucs.

“Obviously, any time you change teams, you don’t know how it’s going to go," Brady said. "But I think there's been incredible support I’ve had from the team I used to play for, all the New England fans, and I still obviously have great affection for New England. I said the other day, my kids were born in Boston. So, I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England and the incredible support over the years.

“Again, it was an amazing two decades of my life. I’ll always have a presence there. I have a lot of friends there. It’s just really cool to be able to have that experience in my life. And then, again, have my football journey take me to somewhere else and then come down here and play for a different team but still have incredible support. Even all the guys I used to play with in New England, I still have a lot of friends, I’ve heard from so many of my teammates, so many of my old coaches who are wishing me luck. It’s been really cool.”

Some Patriots fans are going to root for Brady no matter what. And it's hard to blame them after all the great memories he helped create for sports fans around New England. His 20 years in Foxboro were historic and we probably will never see another NFL team duplicate that success.

Other fans just want to see him beat the Chiefs because Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes likely has the best chance of matching or surpassing Brady's greatness among all current players. A Chiefs win Sunday -- which would be Mahomes' second title in three years as the starter -- definitely advances that debate.

Of course, there also are Patriots fans who don't want Brady to win Sunday. They might still be upset that he left the Patriots and didn't retire with the team like some other all-time legends across sports.

In any event, you can bet millions of people around New England will be glued to the television Sunday night regardless of how they feel about Brady.