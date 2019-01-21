Here's how Tom Brady, Jared Goff have made Super Bowl history with their ages originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will be a matchup of youth vs. experience in several ways, and nowhere else is that more evident than the quarterback position.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is more than 17 years older than Rams quarterback Jared Goff, and that represents the largest age gap between starting QBs in Super Bowl history.

This @SuperBowl Sunday will be 17 years to the day since these teams met in Super Bowl XXXVI (Patriots def. Rams 20-17).



Tom Brady & Jared Goff represent the largest age gap between opposing starting QBs in Super Bowl history - age difference is 17 years, 72 days (on game day).



Brady's first Super Bowl title, ironically enough, came 17 years ago when the Patriots beat the then-St. Louis Rams 20-17 on Adam Vinatieri's game-winning field goal. Goff was just seven years old when that Super Bowl was played.

Brady has been great in the playoffs so far, including Sunday's AFC Championship Game win against the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. He led a go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter and won the game in overtime with another clutch drive highlighted by multiple third-down conversions. Goff, in fairness, played pretty well himself against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game and led a late drive to tie the game late, and like Brady, engineered a game-winning march in OT.

Goff is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. So is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Brady forced him to wait at least another season before lifting the Lombardi Trophy, and you can bet the Patriots QB is dead set on making Goff wait as well.

